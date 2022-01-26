Quest Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $203.18. 27,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,582. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

