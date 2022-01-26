Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $138.17. 5,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.86. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.