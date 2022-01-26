Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after buying an additional 727,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.25. The stock had a trading volume of 271,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,137. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

