Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $63.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,602.27. 43,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,853.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,809.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,797.28 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

