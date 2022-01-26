R. Hewitt Pate Sells 77,382 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00.

CVX opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $255.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

