Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.03

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 7410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

