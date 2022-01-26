Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 139,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 307,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Radware by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.