Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,234 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCOM opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

