Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

