Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 100,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

BMTC opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $895.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.