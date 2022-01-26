Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

