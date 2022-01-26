Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of OCFC opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

