Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

