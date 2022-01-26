Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after buying an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

