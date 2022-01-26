Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.45

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.45 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.43). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 323,168 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock has a market cap of £44.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.