Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $129.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

