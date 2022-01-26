Raymond James & Associates Acquires 11,577 Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Esports Entertainment Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

