Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.