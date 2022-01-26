Raymond James & Associates Has $427,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,889 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.