Raymond James & Associates Makes New $489,000 Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 105.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

