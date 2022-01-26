Raymond James Boosts Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Price Target to $22.00

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $19.50 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

