Raymond James Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.29.
RUS stock opened at C$31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.70. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$22.88 and a one year high of C$37.57.
In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at C$46,872. Also, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at C$2,062,962.72. Insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 over the last 90 days.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.