Raymond James Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.29.

RUS stock opened at C$31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.70. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$22.88 and a one year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at C$46,872. Also, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at C$2,062,962.72. Insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 over the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

