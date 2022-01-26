Raymond James Upgrades Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) to Buy

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a C$190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$184.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE CIGI opened at C$174.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.48. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$111.40 and a 1-year high of C$190.63. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of -14.48.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

