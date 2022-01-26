Raymond James Upgrades FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to “Strong-Buy”

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 239,922 shares during the period. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

