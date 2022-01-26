Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.02. 98,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

