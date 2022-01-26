Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 215,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,018. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

