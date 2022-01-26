RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 317079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,052. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 633,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

