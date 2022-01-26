Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

