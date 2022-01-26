Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.71.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 3,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

