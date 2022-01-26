Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.93

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 2558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

