Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

