Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRR opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

