Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 10758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,929 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

