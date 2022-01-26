Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

