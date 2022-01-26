Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 114,319 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $486.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.