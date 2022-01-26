Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,961. Renasant has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Get Renasant alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.