ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce sales of $25.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,518.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 211,419 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

