ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.10. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 10,593 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNW shares. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

