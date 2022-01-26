Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $64,896.90 and $50,226.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.85 or 0.06597649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.02 or 0.99769403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,981,117 coins and its circulating supply is 337,888,266 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

