Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.32.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after buying an additional 208,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.