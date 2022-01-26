Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.23

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 1413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Repay by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repay by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

