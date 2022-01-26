Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GXO Logistics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $79.43 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

