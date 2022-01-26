Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

MTB stock opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

