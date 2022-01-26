Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.