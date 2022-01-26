Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

