Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

