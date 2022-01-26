Research Analysts Offer Predictions for trivago’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for trivago in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.58 million, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in trivago by 536.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in trivago by 53.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.