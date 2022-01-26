Research Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining plc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$277.09.

EDV opened at C$28.00 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

