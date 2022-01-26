Research Analysts Set Expectations for Repsol, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repsol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.25 on Monday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

