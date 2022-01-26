Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,190,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 211.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 295.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,418 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RFP opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

